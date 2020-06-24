2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se.

Amenities
**We will be showing this home Saturday, May 16th from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM to take applications. We will provide hand sanitizer and do our best to be safe and practice social distancing**
This adorable three bedroom, one bathroom bungalow is available for rent. Located in the popular East Lake neighborhood within walking distance to both Kirkwood and Oakhurst! This house has: * Updated features * Landscaped yard * Automatic gate (with key fob) * 340 Square ft workshop * Kids play house * Parking pad (Gated) * Basement with storage shelves * Deep freezer * Fire pit with outdoor furniture * Fenced in backyard 260 ft x 50ft * Built in bunk beds in spare room * Renter can request refrigerator, washer and dryer if needed. (landlord will provide) Lease terms are negotiable. Our goal with this property: Option 1: * 2 year lease * No pet deposit * No security deposit * $2200 monthly Option 2: * 1 year lease * Pet deposit * Security deposit: 1st & last months rent * $2200