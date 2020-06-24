All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:06 AM

2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se

2865 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2865 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
**We will be showing this home Saturday, May 16th from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM to take applications. We will provide hand sanitizer and do our best to be safe and practice social distancing**

This adorable three bedroom, one bathroom bungalow is available for rent. Located in the popular East Lake neighborhood within walking distance to both Kirkwood and Oakhurst! This house has: * Updated features * Landscaped yard * Automatic gate (with key fob) * 340 Square ft workshop * Kids play house * Parking pad (Gated) * Basement with storage shelves * Deep freezer * Fire pit with outdoor furniture * Fenced in backyard 260 ft x 50ft * Built in bunk beds in spare room * Renter can request refrigerator, washer and dryer if needed. (landlord will provide) Lease terms are negotiable. Our goal with this property: Option 1: * 2 year lease * No pet deposit * No security deposit * $2200 monthly Option 2: * 1 year lease * Pet deposit * Security deposit: 1st & last months rent * $2200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se have any available units?
2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se have?
Some of 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se offers parking.
Does 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se have a pool?
No, 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2865 Hosea L Williams Dr Se has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus