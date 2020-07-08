2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Hammond Park in a quiet neighborhood just off the Cleveland exit.

The massive Master retreat upstairs is amazing. It gives the much needed privacy you need from the rest of the household. There are 3 other bedrooms, and an amazing living area that opens into the kitchen and a full bathroom on the main floor.

Do you own multiple cars? There is plenty of space for parking both in the front and at the back of the home. No expense was spared in this renovation. Absolutely everything is brand spanking new!