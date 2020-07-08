All apartments in Atlanta
2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW

2861 Forrest Hills Drive Southwest
Location

2861 Forrest Hills Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Hammond Park in a quiet neighborhood just off the Cleveland exit.
The massive Master retreat upstairs is amazing. It gives the much needed privacy you need from the rest of the household. There are 3 other bedrooms, and an amazing living area that opens into the kitchen and a full bathroom on the main floor.
Do you own multiple cars? There is plenty of space for parking both in the front and at the back of the home. No expense was spared in this renovation. Absolutely everything is brand spanking new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW have any available units?
2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW have?
Some of 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2861 Forrest Hills Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

