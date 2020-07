Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very Spacious, end unit 4 bedrooms 3 full baths townhome located in a gated community. Large Family room with fireplace. Bedroom with full bath on main level. Oversized Master bedroom with sitting room and 3 closets. Close to shopping, airport, interstate and downtown. This is a place you will love to come home to. No smoking, no pets. Income must be 3 times the amount of rent with no evictions . Employment and verification and background check required.