285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902

Beautiful Condo with Unbelievable Location and Views of Centennial Olympic Park



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Sz3xECACypX



Location, Location, Location. Unbelievable views across the street from World of Coca Cola and Centennial Olympic Park. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo comes furnished and will leave you breathless as you walk out on the patio to see the city. 24 hour concierge and 2 private parking spaces gives you the safety and comfort of city living. Complex amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center, club room, conference room, outdoor garden with pet walk area, grilling stations, outdoor dining and concierge services. Located in Museum Tower, this city chic condo brings to life the vision of vibrant downtown Atlanta and a culturally enriched community offering museums, entertainment and exciting nightlife. Qualified applicants can schedule a showing at peach state property management pros.



