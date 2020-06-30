All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902

285 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

285 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Centennial Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo with Unbelievable Location and Views of Centennial Olympic Park - To walk the property please visit

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Sz3xECACypX

Location, Location, Location. Unbelievable views across the street from World of Coca Cola and Centennial Olympic Park. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo comes furnished and will leave you breathless as you walk out on the patio to see the city. 24 hour concierge and 2 private parking spaces gives you the safety and comfort of city living. Complex amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center, club room, conference room, outdoor garden with pet walk area, grilling stations, outdoor dining and concierge services. Located in Museum Tower, this city chic condo brings to life the vision of vibrant downtown Atlanta and a culturally enriched community offering museums, entertainment and exciting nightlife. Qualified applicants can schedule a showing at peach state property management pros.

(RLNE5174054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 have any available units?
285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 have?
Some of 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 currently offering any rent specials?
285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 is pet friendly.
Does 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 offer parking?
Yes, 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 offers parking.
Does 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 have a pool?
Yes, 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 has a pool.
Does 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 have accessible units?
No, 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr #902 does not have units with dishwashers.

