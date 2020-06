Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool

Units rarely come on the market for rent at 2828 Peachtree. This high floor unit on the 30th floor has stunning views of the forest canopy to the northwest and city views to the south. Roommate floorplan for privacy and open concept. Great covered balcony. 2 parking spaces. Enjoy 24 hour concierge, pool, clubhouse, fitness and garden. Walk to shopping and Saturday farmer's market next door at church.