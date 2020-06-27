All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

28 Peachtree Hills Ave

28 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

28 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious and bright, this charming Peachtree Hills cottage offers easy 1-level living and is perfect for entertaining! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts two flexible living spaces, Maple hardwoods, stainless steel appliances (new dishwasher, gas range, and microwave), detailed stonework, bright daylight basement with laundry, front porch/back deck, and beautiful shed perfect for any hobby or storage need. Enjoy your private & landscaped backyard area with parking galore. Updated and renovated, this home has been meticulously maintained and has everything to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Peachtree Hills Ave have any available units?
28 Peachtree Hills Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Peachtree Hills Ave have?
Some of 28 Peachtree Hills Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Peachtree Hills Ave currently offering any rent specials?
28 Peachtree Hills Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Peachtree Hills Ave pet-friendly?
No, 28 Peachtree Hills Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 28 Peachtree Hills Ave offer parking?
Yes, 28 Peachtree Hills Ave offers parking.
Does 28 Peachtree Hills Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Peachtree Hills Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Peachtree Hills Ave have a pool?
Yes, 28 Peachtree Hills Ave has a pool.
Does 28 Peachtree Hills Ave have accessible units?
No, 28 Peachtree Hills Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Peachtree Hills Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Peachtree Hills Ave has units with dishwashers.
