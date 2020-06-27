28 Peachtree Hills Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious and bright, this charming Peachtree Hills cottage offers easy 1-level living and is perfect for entertaining! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts two flexible living spaces, Maple hardwoods, stainless steel appliances (new dishwasher, gas range, and microwave), detailed stonework, bright daylight basement with laundry, front porch/back deck, and beautiful shed perfect for any hobby or storage need. Enjoy your private & landscaped backyard area with parking galore. Updated and renovated, this home has been meticulously maintained and has everything to offer!