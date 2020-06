Amenities

Great location for the pastoral community off Lenox Road. Close to all that is Buckhead. Convenient to 85 and Walden on Lenox has a light for easy left turns. Spacious unit with woods view for both privacy and serenity. Large open living room/dining room opens to sunroom or office. Kitchen with stainless and granite and breakfast room. 1 bedroom with hall bath, great sized master with ensuite bath and wonderful closet. Covered porch off master and breakfast room has beautiful view of creek and woods. Washer and dryer included. Community has pool and fitness center. Close to walking trails that lead to Shady Valley Park.