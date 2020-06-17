All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

2761 Glenwood Avenue SE

2761 Glenwood Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

2761 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All Adults over the age of 18 must complete an application and be on the lease. Only HIGHLY qualified tenants will be accepted. RARE opportunity for a 1+ acre lot across from Beautiful EAST LAKE Golf course #7 hole to be exact. DREW CHARTER school district! Existing 2 bedroom 1 bath home was completely renovated 2012 w/NEW roof, windows, plumbing, electrical & HVAC. Refurbished original hardwood floors + updated kitchen and bath. Detached 2 car parking pad for future detached garage. Super deep lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE have any available units?
2761 Glenwood Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE have?
Some of 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
2761 Glenwood Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2761 Glenwood Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
