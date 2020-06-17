2761 Glenwood Avenue SE

Amenities
All Adults over the age of 18 must complete an application and be on the lease. Only HIGHLY qualified tenants will be accepted. RARE opportunity for a 1+ acre lot across from Beautiful EAST LAKE Golf course #7 hole to be exact. DREW CHARTER school district! Existing 2 bedroom 1 bath home was completely renovated 2012 w/NEW roof, windows, plumbing, electrical & HVAC. Refurbished original hardwood floors + updated kitchen and bath. Detached 2 car parking pad for future detached garage. Super deep lot.