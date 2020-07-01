All apartments in Atlanta
2741 Canova St SW
2741 Canova St SW

2741 Canova Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2741 Canova Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Laurens Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Extraordinarily clean and spacious 3-bedroom + office/3-bath, 2700 sq.ft brick rancher with a 2-car garage, located in a quiet neighborhood in Laurens Valley, Southwest. Twenty minutes from downtown and the airport, and with easy access to I-285, US-29 and GA-166, this charming home has hardwoods in the open living areas, a working fireplace in the den, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, ample closet space and a separate laundry room. It has a 1400 square foot basement with a kitchenette and bath, perfect for an at-home office, in-law suite, space for teens, or the ultimate man cave. The oversized yard has ample space for kids to play, outdoor grilling, or growing your own vegetables.
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedatlanta.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=5WpKLqjB6b&env=production

Jarrod Cook, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
470-264-7546

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedatlanta.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Canova St SW have any available units?
2741 Canova St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 Canova St SW have?
Some of 2741 Canova St SW's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Canova St SW currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Canova St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Canova St SW pet-friendly?
No, 2741 Canova St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2741 Canova St SW offer parking?
Yes, 2741 Canova St SW offers parking.
Does 2741 Canova St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Canova St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Canova St SW have a pool?
No, 2741 Canova St SW does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Canova St SW have accessible units?
No, 2741 Canova St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Canova St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Canova St SW does not have units with dishwashers.

