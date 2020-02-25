2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest

Amenities
***Available Now***
This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home is available for immediate move in and features 1,118 sq ft of living space including a roomy applianced kitchen and a large living room for entertaining. You will love the peaceful backyard setting plus the carport with a long driveway that can easily accommodate 2 plus cars.Hurry you will not want to miss out on seeing this home.
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
County: Fulton
Neighborhood: Greenbriar
Subdivision: BONNYBROOK ESTATES
Sq. Footage: 1118
Year Built: 1961
Therrell High School
Paul D West Middle School
Conley Hills Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.