2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest

2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Greenbriar

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Available Now***

This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home is available for immediate move in and features 1,118 sq ft of living space including a roomy applianced kitchen and a large living room for entertaining. You will love the peaceful backyard setting plus the carport with a long driveway that can easily accommodate 2 plus cars.Hurry you will not want to miss out on seeing this home.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

County: Fulton

Neighborhood: Greenbriar

Subdivision: BONNYBROOK ESTATES

Sq. Footage: 1118

Year Built: 1961

Therrell High School

Paul D West Middle School

Conley Hills Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest have any available units?
2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
