Amenities

parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

AVAILABLE NOW! Fresh paint! Ranch Home in Highly Sought after Location in Atlanta! 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Brick Home for Rent. This Home is Located Close to the Interstate and Close to All Your Shopping Needs! Front and Back Yard. Home not set up for section 8.