266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast

Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home, located in Atlanta, GA! This home features a spacious floor plan with lots of extras. The home offers gleaming hardwood style floors, two fireplaces, and best of all a basement. The gorgeous kitchen features ceramic tile flooring and a place where you can cook in style using the granite counter tops and appliances ( to be delivered upon move in). This all brick home also has a walk out basement with a fireplace. From the basement, you can access the covered patio, were hours can be spent enjoying nature from your own back yard. This impeccable home will not be available long! We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.