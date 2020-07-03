All apartments in Atlanta
266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast
266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast

266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home, located in Atlanta, GA! This home features a spacious floor plan with lots of extras. The home offers gleaming hardwood style floors, two fireplaces, and best of all a basement. The gorgeous kitchen features ceramic tile flooring and a place where you can cook in style using the granite counter tops and appliances ( to be delivered upon move in). This all brick home also has a walk out basement with a fireplace. From the basement, you can access the covered patio, were hours can be spent enjoying nature from your own back yard. This impeccable home will not be available long! We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast have any available units?
266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast have?
Some of 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Tonawanda Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

