Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:13 PM

2655 Paul Avenue NW

2655 Paul Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2655 Paul Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home!! Located in the trendy West Midtown/Riverside/Hollywood. This home is built for entertaining! This large 'Open Concept' is waiting for your Holiday Party!! With Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Huge Open Kitchen with Maple Cabinets and Granite Countertops, you will be envy of your friends! The Kitchen features a Walk-in Pantry that would store enough food for the next year. The Large Dining Area will accommodate a table for 8 everyday OR with the open floorplan, make it a table for 18!! The Living Area is large enough for 3 Sofas or a Huge Sectional. Need more? While you are entertaining move the party outside to the 2 Level Deck or just enjoy your Sunday Morning while the dog runs around in the backyard. Upstairs, the Master is HUGE! This rooms feature 2 Walk-in Closets, a Separate Living Area with a wonderful Gas Fireplace and an Large Deck overlooking the backyard. The Master Bath comes with a Jetted Soaking Tub and Separate Shower, another Walk-in Closet and Separate Vanities! On the other side of the 2nd Floor are 2 Bedrooms. One has a Walk-in Closet, the other has a Large Double Closet. The Laundry is located on the 2nd Floor for easy access. This home is just minutes everywhere, Downtown, Midtown, The Battery, Vinings. You can get to all of this without the need for the Interstate! This home is ready now for you!!! No Housing Vouchers, Section 8 or Student Housing Voucher participation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 Paul Avenue NW have any available units?
2655 Paul Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2655 Paul Avenue NW have?
Some of 2655 Paul Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 Paul Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
2655 Paul Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 Paul Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2655 Paul Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 2655 Paul Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 2655 Paul Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 2655 Paul Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2655 Paul Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 Paul Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 2655 Paul Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 2655 Paul Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 2655 Paul Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 Paul Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2655 Paul Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.

