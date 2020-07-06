2655 Paul Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home!! Located in the trendy West Midtown/Riverside/Hollywood. This home is built for entertaining! This large 'Open Concept' is waiting for your Holiday Party!! With Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Huge Open Kitchen with Maple Cabinets and Granite Countertops, you will be envy of your friends! The Kitchen features a Walk-in Pantry that would store enough food for the next year. The Large Dining Area will accommodate a table for 8 everyday OR with the open floorplan, make it a table for 18!! The Living Area is large enough for 3 Sofas or a Huge Sectional. Need more? While you are entertaining move the party outside to the 2 Level Deck or just enjoy your Sunday Morning while the dog runs around in the backyard. Upstairs, the Master is HUGE! This rooms feature 2 Walk-in Closets, a Separate Living Area with a wonderful Gas Fireplace and an Large Deck overlooking the backyard. The Master Bath comes with a Jetted Soaking Tub and Separate Shower, another Walk-in Closet and Separate Vanities! On the other side of the 2nd Floor are 2 Bedrooms. One has a Walk-in Closet, the other has a Large Double Closet. The Laundry is located on the 2nd Floor for easy access. This home is just minutes everywhere, Downtown, Midtown, The Battery, Vinings. You can get to all of this without the need for the Interstate! This home is ready now for you!!! No Housing Vouchers, Section 8 or Student Housing Voucher participation.