Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:59 PM

2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast

2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME IS RENTED.
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Don't Miss The Opportunity To Live In Sought-after Garden Hills! Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Arched Doorways, Elegant Lighting, Windows Galore, Tons Of Living Space, And So Much More! Stunning Kitchen Features Vaulted Ceilings, Stainless Steel Appliances, And Shelving, And Beautiful Tile Backsplash. Entertain Guests With Style And Sophistication In The Lovely Formal Living Room And Adjoining Formal Dining Room. French Doors From The Dining Room Open To An Unbelievable Sunroom Boasting A Wall Of Windows Showcasing Panoramic Views Of The Lush Backyard.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:Fulton;
Neighborhood: Garden Hills
Subdivision: Birch Wood;
Sq. Footage: 2698;
Year Built: 1939;
Beds 4 Baths:3
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1939

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 4520
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast have any available units?
2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 Acorn Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
