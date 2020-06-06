Amenities

pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed

This traditional brick style house is located on a quiet, picturesque tree-lined street available for immediate occupancy! Walk in to be greeted by beautiful flooring and a spacious living area perfect to host gatherings with the ones who mean most. The kitchen comes equipped with all needed appliances and plenty of cabinet space allowing you to cook in a clutter-free environment. Your new stunning wooded views will captivate you and become the perfect scenery for relaxing after a hectic day at work. The covered carport available to you will benefit you no matter the weather so you won't have to worry about parking. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your very own private showing!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2638-macon-dr-sw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.