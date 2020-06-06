All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2638 Macon Dr SW

2638 Macon Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2638 Macon Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This traditional brick style house is located on a quiet, picturesque tree-lined street available for immediate occupancy! Walk in to be greeted by beautiful flooring and a spacious living area perfect to host gatherings with the ones who mean most. The kitchen comes equipped with all needed appliances and plenty of cabinet space allowing you to cook in a clutter-free environment. Your new stunning wooded views will captivate you and become the perfect scenery for relaxing after a hectic day at work. The covered carport available to you will benefit you no matter the weather so you won't have to worry about parking. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your very own private showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2638-macon-dr-sw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 Macon Dr SW have any available units?
2638 Macon Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2638 Macon Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Macon Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Macon Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 Macon Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 2638 Macon Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 2638 Macon Dr SW offers parking.
Does 2638 Macon Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 Macon Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Macon Dr SW have a pool?
No, 2638 Macon Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 2638 Macon Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 2638 Macon Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Macon Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2638 Macon Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2638 Macon Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2638 Macon Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.

