263 Goodson Way NW
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

263 Goodson Way NW

263 Goodson Way NW · No Longer Available
Location

263 Goodson Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome located in Midtown at The Reserve at City Park.The community features access to the Atlanta Beltline and is minutes from I-85. Endless shopping and dining options. Hardwoods floors throughout this extremely well maintained unit.Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and provides a view of the family room. Both full size bedrooms are on their own level and feature full baths. Washer and Dryer included.Pets under 30lbs considered with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Goodson Way NW have any available units?
263 Goodson Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 Goodson Way NW have?
Some of 263 Goodson Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Goodson Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
263 Goodson Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Goodson Way NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Goodson Way NW is pet friendly.
Does 263 Goodson Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 263 Goodson Way NW offers parking.
Does 263 Goodson Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 Goodson Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Goodson Way NW have a pool?
No, 263 Goodson Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 263 Goodson Way NW have accessible units?
No, 263 Goodson Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Goodson Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Goodson Way NW has units with dishwashers.

