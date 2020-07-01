263 Goodson Way NW

Amenities
Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome located in Midtown at The Reserve at City Park.The community features access to the Atlanta Beltline and is minutes from I-85. Endless shopping and dining options. Hardwoods floors throughout this extremely well maintained unit.Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and provides a view of the family room. Both full size bedrooms are on their own level and feature full baths. Washer and Dryer included.Pets under 30lbs considered with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet.