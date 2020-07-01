263 Goodson Way NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome located in Midtown at The Reserve at City Park.The community features access to the Atlanta Beltline and is minutes from I-85. Endless shopping and dining options. Hardwoods floors throughout this extremely well maintained unit.Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and provides a view of the family room. Both full size bedrooms are on their own level and feature full baths. Washer and Dryer included.Pets under 30lbs considered with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet.