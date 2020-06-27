2595 Loghaven Drive NW

Amenities

This charming all-brick rancher located in the heart of Collier Heights, one of the well-known and established neighborhoods of Atlanta. This two bedroom, 1 bath home offers separate living and dining room spaces, updated eat-in kitchen, and a bonus room that would be great for at home office.



The manicured landscape makes the neighbors envy you just a little bit more. Located within close proximity to Hamilton E. Holmes Marta Station-so you can park and ride into Atlanta which provides much convenience. Frederick Douglass High School which is in walking distance which houses multiple smaller learning communities; for instance, the Center for Engineering & Applied Technology & the Center for Business & Entrepreneurship! Did we mention - City of Atlanta’s 60th Mayor-Kiesha Lance Bottoms walked the halls herself at Frederick Douglass High School, Class of 1987!



This property offers much for someone who is wanting to create a home. Call us now because this one will not last long! Come & be apart of the historic Collier Heights! “



Housing Vouchers not accepted at this property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 7/22/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.