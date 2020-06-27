All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 28 2019 at 8:57 PM

2595 Loghaven Drive NW

2595 Loghaven Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2595 Loghaven Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming all-brick rancher located in the heart of Collier Heights, one of the well-known and established neighborhoods of Atlanta. This two bedroom, 1 bath home offers separate living and dining room spaces, updated eat-in kitchen, and a bonus room that would be great for at home office.

The manicured landscape makes the neighbors envy you just a little bit more. Located within close proximity to Hamilton E. Holmes Marta Station-so you can park and ride into Atlanta which provides much convenience. Frederick Douglass High School which is in walking distance which houses multiple smaller learning communities; for instance, the Center for Engineering & Applied Technology & the Center for Business & Entrepreneurship! Did we mention - City of Atlanta’s 60th Mayor-Kiesha Lance Bottoms walked the halls herself at Frederick Douglass High School, Class of 1987!

This property offers much for someone who is wanting to create a home. Call us now because this one will not last long! Come & be apart of the historic Collier Heights! “

Housing Vouchers not accepted at this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 7/22/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 Loghaven Drive NW have any available units?
2595 Loghaven Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2595 Loghaven Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Loghaven Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 Loghaven Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2595 Loghaven Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 2595 Loghaven Drive NW offer parking?
No, 2595 Loghaven Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 2595 Loghaven Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2595 Loghaven Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 Loghaven Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2595 Loghaven Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2595 Loghaven Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2595 Loghaven Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 Loghaven Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2595 Loghaven Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 Loghaven Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2595 Loghaven Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
