Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 1940 bungalow meets complete 2019 renovation in Garden Hills! Everything has been updated in the kitchen, bathrooms and home is practically new and move-in ready! Location is among the closet to the best of Buckhead dining, shopping, entertainment and provides easy access to major interstates.