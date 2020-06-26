2542 Sibley Drive

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED!!! LOCATION!!! GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE ON LENOX RD, BUCKHEAD. Buckhead Park at Lenox is a quiet and GATED community, mins to Phipps Plaza, Lenox Sq, restaurants & entertainment. Very Convenient to I-85, SR 13 (Buford Con) for Midtown/Dwntown commute; to GA 400 for travel North. Lovely open floor plan with hardwoods on main, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances & walk in pantry. Bonus sun room! Upstairs has huge master bedroom with sitting area & walkout deck. 3 more bedrms offer plenty of living space. Two car garage.*Furnished pics are example