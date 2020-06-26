All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2542 Sibley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2542 Sibley Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

2542 Sibley Drive

2542 Sibley Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2542 Sibley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCED!!! LOCATION!!! GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE ON LENOX RD, BUCKHEAD. Buckhead Park at Lenox is a quiet and GATED community, mins to Phipps Plaza, Lenox Sq, restaurants & entertainment. Very Convenient to I-85, SR 13 (Buford Con) for Midtown/Dwntown commute; to GA 400 for travel North. Lovely open floor plan with hardwoods on main, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances & walk in pantry. Bonus sun room! Upstairs has huge master bedroom with sitting area & walkout deck. 3 more bedrms offer plenty of living space. Two car garage.*Furnished pics are example

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Sibley Drive have any available units?
2542 Sibley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Sibley Drive have?
Some of 2542 Sibley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Sibley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Sibley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Sibley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2542 Sibley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2542 Sibley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Sibley Drive offers parking.
Does 2542 Sibley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Sibley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Sibley Drive have a pool?
No, 2542 Sibley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Sibley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2542 Sibley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Sibley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Sibley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus