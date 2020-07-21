All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:53 PM

2530 Barge Road Southwest

2530 Barge Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2530 Barge Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This is a cozy just renovated and move in ready 2 bedrooms 1 bath ranch brick home with new flooring, Paint and many extras to call home sweet home.
For more info and to fill out an application and to pay the $50 Application fee copy and past the link below in your browser

https://sfconstruction.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

you will need to upload copy of your ID and pay stubs as well
This is a move in ready cosy 2 bedrooms one bash ranch home just remodeled with new flooring, paint and many extras

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Barge Road Southwest have any available units?
2530 Barge Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 Barge Road Southwest have?
Some of 2530 Barge Road Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Barge Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Barge Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Barge Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Barge Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2530 Barge Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2530 Barge Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 2530 Barge Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Barge Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Barge Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2530 Barge Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Barge Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2530 Barge Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Barge Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Barge Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
