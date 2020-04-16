251 Bolling Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous, Renovated Georgian Revival in Garden Hills District - Beautifully renovated bungalow - minutes from Buckhead, Downtown Atlanta & the International School. It has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Other features include hardwood floors, master suite addition upstairs with his and hers vanities, stunning tiled shower and separate garden tub. Light and bright kitchen with granite counters, tile floor, stainless steel appliances plus access to rear yard. Other features include a sun room, living room, dining room, unfinished basement, stone patio, partially fenced back yard and a 2 car detached garage. Lawn care is included in this rental amount. Owner may consider pets. Some of the light fixtures belong to current tenant. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE5759938)