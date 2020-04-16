All apartments in Atlanta
251 Bolling Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

251 Bolling Road

251 Bolling Road Northeast · (404) 634-7351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Bolling Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 251 Bolling Road · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous, Renovated Georgian Revival in Garden Hills District - Beautifully renovated bungalow - minutes from Buckhead, Downtown Atlanta & the International School. It has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Other features include hardwood floors, master suite addition upstairs with his and hers vanities, stunning tiled shower and separate garden tub. Light and bright kitchen with granite counters, tile floor, stainless steel appliances plus access to rear yard. Other features include a sun room, living room, dining room, unfinished basement, stone patio, partially fenced back yard and a 2 car detached garage. Lawn care is included in this rental amount. Owner may consider pets. Some of the light fixtures belong to current tenant. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE5759938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Bolling Road have any available units?
251 Bolling Road has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Bolling Road have?
Some of 251 Bolling Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Bolling Road currently offering any rent specials?
251 Bolling Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Bolling Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 Bolling Road is pet friendly.
Does 251 Bolling Road offer parking?
Yes, 251 Bolling Road does offer parking.
Does 251 Bolling Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Bolling Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Bolling Road have a pool?
No, 251 Bolling Road does not have a pool.
Does 251 Bolling Road have accessible units?
No, 251 Bolling Road does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Bolling Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Bolling Road does not have units with dishwashers.
