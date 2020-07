Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Old world charm with modern amenities. Completely renovated two bedroom home, two full bath home inside the perimeter on the most desirable street in the Riverside neighborhood. Quiet street, large backyard with deck - great for entertaining. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, new tiles, tongue and groove ceiling, original 90 year old hardwoods in living room, high ceilings, walkable neighborhood. No housing vouchers.