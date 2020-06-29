All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 24 2019

250 11th Street

250 11th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

250 11th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
bbq/grill
hot tub
Like New Luxury One Level Condo In Prime Location Near Piedmont Park, Open Floor Plan With Oversized Windows That Provide An Abundance Of Natural Light. Gorgeous Deep Mouldings. Chef's Kitchen With All Of Today's Desirable Amenities. Fireside Great Room. Hardwoods Throughout Main Living Area. Generous Bedrooms With Spa Like Baths, Washer and Dryer Remain. Skyline And Park Views From Private Balcony. Zen-like Japanese Courtyard With Waterfall, Patio And Gas Grill. Close To Everything You Won't Need A Car. Best Of The City's Restaurants, Shopping, & Entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 11th Street have any available units?
250 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 11th Street have?
Some of 250 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 250 11th Street offer parking?
No, 250 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 11th Street have a pool?
No, 250 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 11th Street has units with dishwashers.

