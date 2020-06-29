250 11th Street

Amenities
Like New Luxury One Level Condo In Prime Location Near Piedmont Park, Open Floor Plan With Oversized Windows That Provide An Abundance Of Natural Light. Gorgeous Deep Mouldings. Chef's Kitchen With All Of Today's Desirable Amenities. Fireside Great Room. Hardwoods Throughout Main Living Area. Generous Bedrooms With Spa Like Baths, Washer and Dryer Remain. Skyline And Park Views From Private Balcony. Zen-like Japanese Courtyard With Waterfall, Patio And Gas Grill. Close To Everything You Won't Need A Car. Best Of The City's Restaurants, Shopping, & Entertainment!