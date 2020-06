Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher car charging fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging

Nearly 1000 Square Foot Loft Style 1 Bedroom in Quaint building with Piedmont Park as your Back yard. Arguably the best location in the entire city, On Piedmont Park and 10th St. right beside Jason's Deli, completely immersed in everything Midtown. Complementary electric car charging stations on property. This building is a Midtown Gem.