Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
25 Habersham Cove Drive NW
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:02 PM

25 Habersham Cove Drive NW

25 Habersham Cove Drive · (404) 210-1291
Location

25 Habersham Cove Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tuxedo Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Spacious Buckhead home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Main level features library/sitting rm with fp, formal dining room, great room with fp and open to kitchen. A chef's kitchen with island, 2 Sub-Zeros, refrig drawers, warming drawer, 8 burner range, granite counters, and much more. Large deck off the great room and screened porch off the kitchen. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and a powder room. Finished terrace level with rec room and access to large lower deck and backyard. Close to everything Buckhead has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW have any available units?
25 Habersham Cove Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
25 Habersham Cove Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW offer parking?
No, 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW have a pool?
No, 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Habersham Cove Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
