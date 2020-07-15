25 Habersham Cove Drive NW

Amenities

Spacious Buckhead home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Main level features library/sitting rm with fp, formal dining room, great room with fp and open to kitchen. A chef's kitchen with island, 2 Sub-Zeros, refrig drawers, warming drawer, 8 burner range, granite counters, and much more. Large deck off the great room and screened porch off the kitchen. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and a powder room. Finished terrace level with rec room and access to large lower deck and backyard. Close to everything Buckhead has to offer.