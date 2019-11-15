All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2484 Perry Blvd NW

2484 Perry Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2484 Perry Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Scotts Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
Gorgeous New Construction! Modern Tri-level Home! - Property Id: 218966

Ultra-Modern Newly Constructed Single Homes located just northwest of Midtown at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Perry Boulevard in the trendy and growing Scott's Crossing area, just across the street from the Northwest Library at Scott's Crossing. This corner hums with Atlanta's bustling city life during the day, but is peaceful and reserved come the evening.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218966
Property Id 218966

(RLNE5525718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2484 Perry Blvd NW have any available units?
2484 Perry Blvd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2484 Perry Blvd NW have?
Some of 2484 Perry Blvd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2484 Perry Blvd NW currently offering any rent specials?
2484 Perry Blvd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2484 Perry Blvd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2484 Perry Blvd NW is pet friendly.
Does 2484 Perry Blvd NW offer parking?
No, 2484 Perry Blvd NW does not offer parking.
Does 2484 Perry Blvd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2484 Perry Blvd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2484 Perry Blvd NW have a pool?
No, 2484 Perry Blvd NW does not have a pool.
Does 2484 Perry Blvd NW have accessible units?
No, 2484 Perry Blvd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2484 Perry Blvd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2484 Perry Blvd NW has units with dishwashers.

