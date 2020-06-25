Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
/
247 1st Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
247 1st Street
247 1st Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
247 1st Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home near the Atlanta Belt Line - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with a bonus room. Cozy home with hardwood floors, fireplace (non-functional), washer and dryer connections.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4827272)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 247 1st Street have any available units?
247 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 247 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 247 1st Street offer parking?
No, 247 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 1st Street have a pool?
No, 247 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 247 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
