All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast

2459 Hosea L Williams Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2459 Hosea L Williams Drive, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
2BD/2BTH home on a lovely, large corner lot. Unique Charm with an Stunning location. Garage House in the back. Hardwood floors throughout. W/D Hookups!

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have any available units?
2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does offer parking.
Does 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus