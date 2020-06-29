All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast

2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Light filled 2 bed/2 bath home on a lovely corner lot. Historic charm with modern updates. Fantastic location. Only one mile to Kirkwood and Oakhurst to restaurants. Detached garage and fenced in yard. Hardwood floors throughout. W/D Hookups! Paint will be touched up and repairs made prior to move-in. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 2/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

