2459 Hosea L Williams Drive Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Light filled 2 bed/2 bath home on a lovely corner lot. Historic charm with modern updates. Fantastic location. Only one mile to Kirkwood and Oakhurst to restaurants. Detached garage and fenced in yard. Hardwood floors throughout. W/D Hookups! Paint will be touched up and repairs made prior to move-in. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.



We do not advertise on Craigslist.



Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com



Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1518 Monroe Drive

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 2/18/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.