245 N Highland Avenue NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Stunning loft rental in the heart of Inman Park right across from the Beltline. Located above shops and restaurants. Loft offers a bright open sleek modern floor plan with stained concrete flooring, granite counter tops, SS appliances and a balcony overlooking N Highland Ave. Amenities include gym, business/community center with outdoor space for entertaining, terrance with fire-pit, garden overlooking lake and so much more. The unit comes with 1 designated parking space in a secure parking garage.