Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

245 N Highland Avenue NW

245 North Highland Avenue Northeast · (404) 593-1718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Stunning loft rental in the heart of Inman Park right across from the Beltline. Located above shops and restaurants. Loft offers a bright open sleek modern floor plan with stained concrete flooring, granite counter tops, SS appliances and a balcony overlooking N Highland Ave. Amenities include gym, business/community center with outdoor space for entertaining, terrance with fire-pit, garden overlooking lake and so much more. The unit comes with 1 designated parking space in a secure parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 N Highland Avenue NW have any available units?
245 N Highland Avenue NW has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 N Highland Avenue NW have?
Some of 245 N Highland Avenue NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 N Highland Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
245 N Highland Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 N Highland Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 245 N Highland Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 245 N Highland Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 245 N Highland Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 245 N Highland Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 N Highland Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 N Highland Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 245 N Highland Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 245 N Highland Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 245 N Highland Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 245 N Highland Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 N Highland Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
