242 Dodd Ave
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

242 Dodd Ave

242 Dodd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

242 Dodd Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Mechanicsville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous home in heart of Mechanicsville. Loaded w/upgrades - transoms, recessed lighting, hardwoods, 2 sided fireplace off family room and fireplace in main living room, trey ceiling in master suite with a soaking tub and separate shower. Open kitchen w/stained cabinets, granite counters, and ss appliances overlooks the family room. Two outdoor spaces to enjoy. Relaxing front porch w/ceiling fan and amazing views of the city & fenced backyard w/patio is an entertainers dream. Off street parking with rear entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Dodd Ave have any available units?
242 Dodd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Dodd Ave have?
Some of 242 Dodd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Dodd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
242 Dodd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Dodd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 242 Dodd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 242 Dodd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 242 Dodd Ave offers parking.
Does 242 Dodd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Dodd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Dodd Ave have a pool?
No, 242 Dodd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 242 Dodd Ave have accessible units?
No, 242 Dodd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Dodd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Dodd Ave has units with dishwashers.
