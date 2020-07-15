242 Dodd Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous home in heart of Mechanicsville. Loaded w/upgrades - transoms, recessed lighting, hardwoods, 2 sided fireplace off family room and fireplace in main living room, trey ceiling in master suite with a soaking tub and separate shower. Open kitchen w/stained cabinets, granite counters, and ss appliances overlooks the family room. Two outdoor spaces to enjoy. Relaxing front porch w/ceiling fan and amazing views of the city & fenced backyard w/patio is an entertainers dream. Off street parking with rear entrance.