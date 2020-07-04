All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2412 Fairway Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2412 Fairway Ct
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

2412 Fairway Ct

2412 Fairway Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2412 Fairway Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairway Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Fairway Ct have any available units?
2412 Fairway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 Fairway Ct have?
Some of 2412 Fairway Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Fairway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Fairway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Fairway Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Fairway Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Fairway Ct offer parking?
No, 2412 Fairway Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Fairway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Fairway Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Fairway Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2412 Fairway Ct has a pool.
Does 2412 Fairway Ct have accessible units?
No, 2412 Fairway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Fairway Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Fairway Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus