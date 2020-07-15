All apartments in Atlanta
234 Elvan Avenue North East
234 Elvan Avenue North East

234 Elvan Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

234 Elvan Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Stunning craftsman home located in desirable Kirkwood and Hawthorne Park. Open floor plan with high, coffered ceilings and glamorous lighting. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large island for additional cooking space, granite counter tops and stunning back splash. Separate formal dining is perfect for family dinners or entertaining guests. Additionally, there is a large family room, living room and half bath on main. Master bedroom has a large en suite bathroom and walk-out porch. Additional two bedrooms with shared jack and jill bathroom and laundry room. Small, private fenced back yard with a nice deck to enjoy your morning brew. Shared driveway with two other homes with private, two car drive under garage for all your parking needs. Dog walk area in cul-de-sac steps away from the property! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-600-6197 to schedule a tour! Available 8.20.19 ***List price is for a 2 year term. One year lease is $2895/month***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

