234 Elvan Avenue North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Stunning craftsman home located in desirable Kirkwood and Hawthorne Park. Open floor plan with high, coffered ceilings and glamorous lighting. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large island for additional cooking space, granite counter tops and stunning back splash. Separate formal dining is perfect for family dinners or entertaining guests. Additionally, there is a large family room, living room and half bath on main. Master bedroom has a large en suite bathroom and walk-out porch. Additional two bedrooms with shared jack and jill bathroom and laundry room. Small, private fenced back yard with a nice deck to enjoy your morning brew. Shared driveway with two other homes with private, two car drive under garage for all your parking needs. Dog walk area in cul-de-sac steps away from the property! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-600-6197 to schedule a tour! Available 8.20.19 ***List price is for a 2 year term. One year lease is $2895/month***