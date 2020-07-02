All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2330 Burroughs Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2330 Burroughs Ave SE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

2330 Burroughs Ave SE

2330 Burroughs Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2330 Burroughs Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large home is undergoing a full renovation and will feature fresh paint and several other upgrades.

(RLNE5302917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have any available units?
2330 Burroughs Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have?
Some of 2330 Burroughs Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Burroughs Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Burroughs Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Burroughs Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus