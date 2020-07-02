Rent Calculator
Home
Atlanta, GA
2330 Burroughs Ave SE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2330 Burroughs Ave SE
2330 Burroughs Avenue Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
2330 Burroughs Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large home is undergoing a full renovation and will feature fresh paint and several other upgrades.
(RLNE5302917)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have any available units?
2330 Burroughs Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have?
Some of 2330 Burroughs Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2330 Burroughs Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Burroughs Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Burroughs Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Burroughs Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Burroughs Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
