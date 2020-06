Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch located on a quiet tree lined street on the west side of Atlanta. Hardwood floors complement the bright open floor plan, making it perfect for entertaining. It's less than 8 miles to Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Vinings, Westside Reservoir Park, The Battery/Braves Stadium, GA Tech and other amazing attractions. This is a must see!