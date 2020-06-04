All apartments in Atlanta
2314 Beecher Road Southwest
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:05 AM

2314 Beecher Road Southwest

2314 Beecher Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Beecher Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely, Lovely, Lovely!!!
This three bedroom/two bath home has been very nicely renovated! It features hardwood floors, new appliances, new carpet, luxury spa tub, fenced back yard and so much more!!!!

Please join us for an open house this this Wednesday, May 1st from 10am - 12 pm..

Things to note:
a. This home is not pet friendly
b. Section Eight Welcome
c. Rent and Deposit $1400 each; Deposit due within 48 hours of approval
d. Taylor Made Property Management is providing tenant placement services only. Owner will self-manage after move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Beecher Road Southwest have any available units?
2314 Beecher Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Beecher Road Southwest have?
Some of 2314 Beecher Road Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Beecher Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Beecher Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Beecher Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Beecher Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Beecher Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Beecher Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 2314 Beecher Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Beecher Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Beecher Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2314 Beecher Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Beecher Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2314 Beecher Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Beecher Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Beecher Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
