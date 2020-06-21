All apartments in Atlanta
2310 Melante Drive Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2310 Melante Drive Northeast

2310 Melante Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Melante Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home located just around the corner from amenities, freeways, and shopping! Don't miss this charming and well cared for home with tons of upgrades! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large windows to the manicured backyard! Large master suite with two closets, french doors leading outside to your deck, perfect for those summer nights! Cozy fireplaces, Beautiful crown moldings, open dinning room and living room. Spacious backyard with a shed for storage, pet friendly with extra non refundable deposit, some restrictions apply. Apply today, and welcome home!
INSTANT ACESS TO VIEW THIS HOME!
Automated lockbox on the front door,
APPLY Online 24/7 www.mypadmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Melante Drive Northeast have any available units?
2310 Melante Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Melante Drive Northeast have?
Some of 2310 Melante Drive Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Melante Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Melante Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Melante Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Melante Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Melante Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 2310 Melante Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Melante Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Melante Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Melante Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 2310 Melante Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Melante Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2310 Melante Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Melante Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Melante Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
