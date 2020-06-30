2262 Maxwell Drive SW

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Quiet Atlanta Neighborhood - This charming 3 bedroom 1 full bath home is nestled in a serene neighborhood. With plenty of trees and a huge front yard along with a gated backyard. Eat in kitchen, dining room and laundry room. Even has storage space. All this home needs is you!!



Rent is $1,000.00 per month.

Deposit is $1,000.00.

Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.

Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com



HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.



Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.



(RLNE4039628)