Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2262 Maxwell Drive SW

2262 Maxwell Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2262 Maxwell Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Greenbriar

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Quiet Atlanta Neighborhood - This charming 3 bedroom 1 full bath home is nestled in a serene neighborhood. With plenty of trees and a huge front yard along with a gated backyard. Eat in kitchen, dining room and laundry room. Even has storage space. All this home needs is you!!

Rent is $1,000.00 per month.
Deposit is $1,000.00.
Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

(RLNE4039628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Maxwell Drive SW have any available units?
2262 Maxwell Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2262 Maxwell Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Maxwell Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Maxwell Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2262 Maxwell Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2262 Maxwell Drive SW offer parking?
No, 2262 Maxwell Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 2262 Maxwell Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2262 Maxwell Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Maxwell Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2262 Maxwell Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2262 Maxwell Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2262 Maxwell Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Maxwell Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2262 Maxwell Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 Maxwell Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2262 Maxwell Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.

