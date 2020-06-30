2222 NW Peachtree Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful unit updated within the last few months. Within walking distance to Beltline on the newly renovated Bobby Jones Golf Course. Steps away from restaurants, shopping, transportation, and much more. Centrally located for easy trip to Buckhead, Atlantic Station, Mid-Town and much more. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has farmhouse sink, tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. No one above you, nice awning covering porch to enjoy at any time.