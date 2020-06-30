All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2222 NW Peachtree Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2222 NW Peachtree Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

2222 NW Peachtree Rd

2222 Peachtree Rd NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2222 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Battle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful unit updated within the last few months. Within walking distance to Beltline on the newly renovated Bobby Jones Golf Course. Steps away from restaurants, shopping, transportation, and much more. Centrally located for easy trip to Buckhead, Atlantic Station, Mid-Town and much more. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has farmhouse sink, tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. No one above you, nice awning covering porch to enjoy at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 NW Peachtree Rd have any available units?
2222 NW Peachtree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 NW Peachtree Rd have?
Some of 2222 NW Peachtree Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 NW Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2222 NW Peachtree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 NW Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2222 NW Peachtree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2222 NW Peachtree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2222 NW Peachtree Rd offers parking.
Does 2222 NW Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 NW Peachtree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 NW Peachtree Rd have a pool?
No, 2222 NW Peachtree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2222 NW Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 2222 NW Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 NW Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 NW Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus