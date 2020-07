Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cozy brick-front ranch on shaded lot beautiful hardwood floor, neutral paint throughout, Desirable open floor plan, backyard patio, newer appliances. Available immediately. $60 app fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry no pets Sorry No Section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.