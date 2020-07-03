All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

2200 Larchwood Road Southwest

2200 Larchwood Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Larchwood Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now***Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bungalow in Florida Heights. Freshly painted with neutral colors and hardwood floors throughout. Awesome Sunporch a great area to extend your entertainment. Sunny Living Room open to Dining Area and Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and appliances. 2 Spacious Bedrooms including Master on Main with Private Bath. Great location close to major highways, shopping, parks and more.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest have any available units?
2200 Larchwood Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Larchwood Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Larchwood Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

