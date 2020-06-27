219 Howell Dr SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - This beautifully finished property with a brand new interior with delight beyond anyone's dreams!



A wonderful place to call home and it's available now for immediate occupancy.



Fully renovated throughout, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling and with high-end appliances that add a special sense of opulence.



* 3 great size bedrooms

* 2 new bathrooms

* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

* Carpet to the bedrooms

* Functional Chef's kitchen - with granite surfaces

* All new SS appliances - Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

* Alarm system

* Perfect for outdoor entertaining with large back deck



Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.

Close to all amenities.



Call Yahya to schedule a private viewing: 404.334.7195

Ray White - a company that endorses Fair Housing Compliance.



(RLNE5022053)