Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

219 Howell Dr SW

219 Howell Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

219 Howell Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - This beautifully finished property with a brand new interior with delight beyond anyone's dreams!

A wonderful place to call home and it's available now for immediate occupancy.

Fully renovated throughout, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling and with high-end appliances that add a special sense of opulence.

* 3 great size bedrooms
* 2 new bathrooms
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
* Carpet to the bedrooms
* Functional Chef's kitchen - with granite surfaces
* All new SS appliances - Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
* Alarm system
* Perfect for outdoor entertaining with large back deck

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.
Close to all amenities.

Call Yahya to schedule a private viewing: 404.334.7195
Ray White - a company that endorses Fair Housing Compliance.

(RLNE5022053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Howell Dr SW have any available units?
219 Howell Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Howell Dr SW have?
Some of 219 Howell Dr SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Howell Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
219 Howell Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Howell Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 219 Howell Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 219 Howell Dr SW offer parking?
No, 219 Howell Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 219 Howell Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Howell Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Howell Dr SW have a pool?
No, 219 Howell Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 219 Howell Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 219 Howell Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Howell Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Howell Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
