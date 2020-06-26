All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 11 2020 at 10:15 PM

2171 Pryor Road Southwest

2171 Pryor Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2171 Pryor Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
***Available Now***

You will love this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for new residents. Cozy living/dining area great for entertaining. Enjoy the kitchen with appliances with a back door out to a large deck perfect for outdoor cookouts. Lovely hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. Nice sized bedrooms including master with private bath. Great location close to I-85, schools, Lakewood Amphitheater and so much more.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Polar Rock

High school: Carver Early College

Middle school: Price Middle School

Elementary school: Slater Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 Pryor Road Southwest have any available units?
2171 Pryor Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2171 Pryor Road Southwest have?
Some of 2171 Pryor Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 Pryor Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2171 Pryor Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 Pryor Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2171 Pryor Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2171 Pryor Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2171 Pryor Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2171 Pryor Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2171 Pryor Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 Pryor Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2171 Pryor Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2171 Pryor Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2171 Pryor Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 Pryor Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2171 Pryor Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
