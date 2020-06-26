2171 Pryor Road Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

***Available Now***



You will love this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for new residents. Cozy living/dining area great for entertaining. Enjoy the kitchen with appliances with a back door out to a large deck perfect for outdoor cookouts. Lovely hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. Nice sized bedrooms including master with private bath. Great location close to I-85, schools, Lakewood Amphitheater and so much more.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Polar Rock



High school: Carver Early College



Middle school: Price Middle School



Elementary school: Slater Elementary School



