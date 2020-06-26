2171 Pryor Road Southwest

Amenities
***Available Now***
You will love this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for new residents. Cozy living/dining area great for entertaining. Enjoy the kitchen with appliances with a back door out to a large deck perfect for outdoor cookouts. Lovely hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. Nice sized bedrooms including master with private bath. Great location close to I-85, schools, Lakewood Amphitheater and so much more.
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: Polar Rock
High school: Carver Early College
Middle school: Price Middle School
Elementary school: Slater Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.