Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

2161 NE Peachtree Rd

2161 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

2161 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fall in love where you can live & enjoy simple luxury of convenience - Shop, Dine, Park, Beltline, & Hospital are nearby. Cheery foyer leads into the spacious living & dining area where you can enjoy entertaining or relaxing in comfort. Step-saving kitchen where meal planning is a breeze. Split Bedrooms where you can express your furniture & decor choices, nice walk in closet, & private patios for day or night of Me/We time. Home is ready with fresh interior paint through out. 1476 Sqft is an estimate only and per tax record. Unit has 2 Parking Spaces. NO AirBNB and no shorter than 12 months lease. Per Adult, completion of Application and Fees paid on line. Security Deposit of $1800 plus First Month Rent; Non-Refundable Pet Deposit of $350 per pet weighing no more than 25 lbs (full grown dog or cat)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 NE Peachtree Rd have any available units?
2161 NE Peachtree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 NE Peachtree Rd have?
Some of 2161 NE Peachtree Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 NE Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2161 NE Peachtree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 NE Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2161 NE Peachtree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2161 NE Peachtree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2161 NE Peachtree Rd offers parking.
Does 2161 NE Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 NE Peachtree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 NE Peachtree Rd have a pool?
No, 2161 NE Peachtree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2161 NE Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 2161 NE Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 NE Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2161 NE Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.

