2161 NE Peachtree Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fall in love where you can live & enjoy simple luxury of convenience - Shop, Dine, Park, Beltline, & Hospital are nearby. Cheery foyer leads into the spacious living & dining area where you can enjoy entertaining or relaxing in comfort. Step-saving kitchen where meal planning is a breeze. Split Bedrooms where you can express your furniture & decor choices, nice walk in closet, & private patios for day or night of Me/We time. Home is ready with fresh interior paint through out. 1476 Sqft is an estimate only and per tax record. Unit has 2 Parking Spaces. NO AirBNB and no shorter than 12 months lease. Per Adult, completion of Application and Fees paid on line. Security Deposit of $1800 plus First Month Rent; Non-Refundable Pet Deposit of $350 per pet weighing no more than 25 lbs (full grown dog or cat)