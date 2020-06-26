All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 216 16th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
216 16th Street Northwest
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:54 PM

216 16th Street Northwest

216 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

216 16th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
ATTENTION: This listing is Tenant occupied. Therefore do not disturb the Tenants. Please add your name onto our waiting list and you will be notified with a open house date and time. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!

It's all about location in the City Of Atlanta and this beautiful town home offers more than just that and is available for move-in as early as July 1, 2019! Immediately upon entry you're sure to utter the words "Home Sweet Home"! Your eyes will be pleased to see the spacious floor plan, the beautiful fireplace and all the natural lighting the living room has to offer. The main level of the property has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The Chef of the family will appreciate the open floor plan of the kitchen. They will easily be able to entertain while preparing any meal. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. The Master Bedroom is located on the main level. The Master Bathroom offers a double vanity with marble counter-tops, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet ample in size for a couple to share. The Guest Bedrooms are located upstairs, ample in size with closets to match. The Guest Bathroom offers a "Jack and Jill" floor plan which makes it easy to share. The laundry room is also upstairs and offer side by side washer / dryer hook-up's. Exterior wise this property has a charming front porch that's covered, a driveway to accommodate two vehicles and also a back porch. The community also offers an entertainment area to hold barbecue's during the Spring and Summer season. The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 16th Street Northwest have any available units?
216 16th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 16th Street Northwest have?
Some of 216 16th Street Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 16th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
216 16th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 16th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 216 16th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 216 16th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 216 16th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 216 16th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 16th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 16th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 216 16th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 216 16th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 216 16th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 216 16th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 16th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus