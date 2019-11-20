All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:09 AM

2150 Lenox Rd. - Main

2150 Lenox Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2150 Lenox Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
$1,749 – 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath house w/ built-in shelves, breakfast area and fireplace!

Description:
Available April 7th!
.
Duplex Property, COTTAGE ON THE PROPERTY!! . Living room w/gas log fireplace, built in shelves, hardwood floors. Master bedroom w/half bath, walk-in closet. Main floor is well maintained with large galley kitchen/breakfast area. Appliances included. In a circle driveway w/plenty of parking. Large home near Cheshire bridge & Morningside. 10minutes to midtown and 10 minutes to Buckhead.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
.
Shane | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 997-3833) Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main have any available units?
2150 Lenox Rd. - Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main have?
Some of 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Lenox Rd. - Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main offers parking.
Does 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main have a pool?
No, 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main have accessible units?
No, 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 Lenox Rd. - Main has units with dishwashers.
