2150 Lenox Rd. - Main

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

$1,749 – 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath house w/ built-in shelves, breakfast area and fireplace!



Available April 7th!

Duplex Property, COTTAGE ON THE PROPERTY!! . Living room w/gas log fireplace, built in shelves, hardwood floors. Master bedroom w/half bath, walk-in closet. Main floor is well maintained with large galley kitchen/breakfast area. Appliances included. In a circle driveway w/plenty of parking. Large home near Cheshire bridge & Morningside. 10minutes to midtown and 10 minutes to Buckhead.



Shane | LEO

678-685-9932

(404) 997-3833) Agent cell #

