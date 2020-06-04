215 Arizona Avenue

Amenities
Built in 2018, this townhouse is in a fantastic location, close to both Kirkwood and Edgewood shopping districts, as well as Candler Park, Lake Claire, and Decatur neighborhoods. Walking distance to Edgewood Marta station. Gorgeous finishes throughout, open-concept floor plan on main level, large master suite with separate soaking tub and walk-in shower, and spacious second bedroom on upper level with its own en-suite bathroom. Third bedroom on lower level with en-suite bathroom. Washer/dryer included!