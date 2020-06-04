215 Arizona Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2018, this townhouse is in a fantastic location, close to both Kirkwood and Edgewood shopping districts, as well as Candler Park, Lake Claire, and Decatur neighborhoods. Walking distance to Edgewood Marta station. Gorgeous finishes throughout, open-concept floor plan on main level, large master suite with separate soaking tub and walk-in shower, and spacious second bedroom on upper level with its own en-suite bathroom. Third bedroom on lower level with en-suite bathroom. Washer/dryer included!