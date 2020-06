Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location. Spacious split bedroom plan provides ample space for the price. Spacious master suite with large walk in closet and spacious

master bathroom. Easy access to the interstate, downtown, midtown and surrounding areas. You truly won't be disappointed. Owner is licensed REALTOR. Current tenant is in the midst of moving out as of the end of July.