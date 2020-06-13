2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE

Amenities

Bungalow in the Heart of Kirkwood - 3BR/2BA bungalow; beautifully landscaped with private, large front and back yards; including great sized front porch and back deck for entertaining; updated interior with hardwood floors throughout and completely renovated bathrooms. Arts and crafts style home with period date features. Live in walking distance to Kirkwood Square - walk to shops, restaurants, and more.



Yard maintenance included with rent. There is a front load washing machine & dryer & dishwasher included along with a brand new refrigerator.



