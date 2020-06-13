All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE

2123 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2123 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Bungalow in the Heart of Kirkwood - 3BR/2BA bungalow; beautifully landscaped with private, large front and back yards; including great sized front porch and back deck for entertaining; updated interior with hardwood floors throughout and completely renovated bathrooms. Arts and crafts style home with period date features. Live in walking distance to Kirkwood Square - walk to shops, restaurants, and more.

Yard maintenance included with rent. There is a front load washing machine & dryer & dishwasher included along with a brand new refrigerator.

(RLNE3226993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE have any available units?
2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE have?
Some of 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE offer parking?
No, 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE have a pool?
No, 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Hosea L Williams Dr NE has units with dishwashers.

