211 Kinsey Court North East

211 Kinsey Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

211 Kinsey Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
This in-town 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is beautiful with updated kitchen including stainless appliances, completely renovated bathrooms, and newly refinished hardwood floors. This home has so much natural light with large windows and glass doors, open floor plan and vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Bonus loft space upstairs is perfect for an office, media room or playroom! Large, fenced-in backyard has a great deck ideal for entertaining. Walk to shops and dining. Close to everything you need! Self showings can be scheduled directly: https://showmojo.com/l/e41788d08e. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour before this one is scooped up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Kinsey Court North East have any available units?
211 Kinsey Court North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Kinsey Court North East have?
Some of 211 Kinsey Court North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Kinsey Court North East currently offering any rent specials?
211 Kinsey Court North East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Kinsey Court North East pet-friendly?
No, 211 Kinsey Court North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 211 Kinsey Court North East offer parking?
No, 211 Kinsey Court North East does not offer parking.
Does 211 Kinsey Court North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Kinsey Court North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Kinsey Court North East have a pool?
Yes, 211 Kinsey Court North East has a pool.
Does 211 Kinsey Court North East have accessible units?
No, 211 Kinsey Court North East does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Kinsey Court North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Kinsey Court North East does not have units with dishwashers.
