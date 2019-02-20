211 Kinsey Court North East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool media room

This in-town 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is beautiful with updated kitchen including stainless appliances, completely renovated bathrooms, and newly refinished hardwood floors. This home has so much natural light with large windows and glass doors, open floor plan and vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Bonus loft space upstairs is perfect for an office, media room or playroom! Large, fenced-in backyard has a great deck ideal for entertaining. Walk to shops and dining. Close to everything you need! Self showings can be scheduled directly: https://showmojo.com/l/e41788d08e. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour before this one is scooped up!